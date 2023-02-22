Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Civil Rights – Adoption – Abusive Parents – Private Agency – Delegation of State Duty (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 22, 2023

Where the State of Ohio terminated the parental rights of then four-year-old plaintiff’s biological parents, the state took on an affirmative constitutional duty not to make a foster placement that was deliberately indifferent to plaintiff’s right to personal safety and security. When the state contracted with the defendant-private adoption agency to place plaintiff, the state’s ...

