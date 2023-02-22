Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Partnerships – Contract – Real Property – Division of Profits (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 22, 2023

Even though the parties have not strictly adhered to the terms of their written 1979 partnership agreement, this does not support the master-in-equity’s finding that no partnership existed. We affirm the master’s holding that plaintiff and defendant Fanning (defendant) each own an undivided one-half interest in the parcel in question, but we reverse the finding that ...

