Real Property – Easements – Insufficient Evidence – Prescription, Deed or Dedication (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff February 22, 2023

Plaintiff’s use of a road across defendant’s property became adverse in 2009; before that, the evidence shows plaintiff’s use was permissive. And plaintiff’s evidence fails to show any mention of an easement in defendant’s chain of title or any public dedication by defendant or her predecessors in title. We reverse the master-in-equity’s finding of easements by ...

