Home / News / Headlines / Baker Ravenel Bender adds partner, two attorneys  (access required)

Baker Ravenel Bender adds partner, two attorneys  (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart March 2, 2023

Baker, Ravenel & Bender LLC, is welcoming three new attorneys, according to a news release.  William A. Collins Jr. is joining as a partner, and Michal Kalwajtys and JC Davis are coming on board as associates. Collins and Kalwajtys join the law firm as a result of its merger with their former firm, Dougall & Collins. Collins ...

