Robinson Gray adds member to staff

Robinson Gray adds member to staff

By: Haviland Stewart March 3, 2023

Matthew B. Hill has joined law firm, Robinson Gray as a member, according to a news release.   Hill’s practice primarily focuses on the areas of commercial real estate, banking, and finance. He regularly provides guidance and assistance to clients on all phases of commercial real estate development including site identification and acquisition, construction, financing, leasing and ...

