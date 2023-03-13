Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / 9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation (access required)

9th grader sues over Pledge of Allegiance confrontation (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The parents of a ninth grade South Carolina student who said she was accosted by a teacher for walking to class instead of stopping and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance are suing the teacher, principal, school district and state education officials. Marissa Barnwell said she was walking quietly to class and decided ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo