Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Alabama family lawsuit: Son suffered concussion in hazing (access required)

Alabama family lawsuit: Son suffered concussion in hazing (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 13, 2023

PELL CITY, Ala. (AP) — Parents are suing an east Alabama school district after they say their son received a concussion when older baseball teammates hazed him by beating him with pillows. Local news outlets report the lawsuit was filed Wednesday against the Pell City school district, the Pell City Police Department, Superintendent James Martin, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo