Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Abortion pill access case: Judge wants ‘less advertisement’ (access required)

Abortion pill access case: Judge wants ‘less advertisement’ (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 15, 2023

AMARILLO, Texas (AP) — A federal judge overseeing a high-stakes case that could threaten access to medication abortion across the nation asked lawyers for the "courtesy" of not publicizing upcoming arguments, according to a court record released Tuesday that reveals new details of a move experts say is outside the norm for the U.S. judicial ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo