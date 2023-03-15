Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Kimpson leaving South Carolina Senate to join Biden admin (access required)

Kimpson leaving South Carolina Senate to join Biden admin (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 15, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State Sen. Marlon Kimpson, a South Carolina lawmaker and early backer of President Joe Biden, is leaving his legislative post more than a year early to take an appointment in the Biden administration. The departure makes Kimpson the latest in a string of South Carolina Democrats taking positions in the administration as ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo