Charleston Group attorney lands White House role

Charleston Group attorney lands White House role

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 17, 2023

The Charleston Group, one of the largest minority-owned law firms in the southeastern United States, has announced that President Joe Biden has appointed one of its attorneys, Steve Benjamin, as senior advisor and director of the Office of Public Engagement.  The White House Office of Public Engagement works at the local, state, and national levels to ...

