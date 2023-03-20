Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Commentary / Losing your fastball: Strategies for lawyers facing cognitive decline (access required)

Losing your fastball: Strategies for lawyers facing cognitive decline (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 20, 2023

By Julia Huston BridgeTower Media Newswires It was not the way I planned to end my career. One day, in April 2019, I told my law firm colleagues that I was going to take a medical leave to address some health issues and that I would be out for at least a few weeks. I never came back. I ...

