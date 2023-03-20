Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Patentable subject matter: An American Axle update (access required)

Patentable subject matter: An American Axle update (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 20, 2023

By Wayne F. Reinke BridgeTower Media Newswires In American Axle, the invention was directed to a method for manufacturing a shaft assembly of a driveline system, historically considered to be patentable subject matter. The first claim addressed included a step of turning a mass and stiffness of a liner. The tuning was qualified in that it was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo