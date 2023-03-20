Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Speluncean Explorers case: How would you decide?

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires March 20, 2023

By Paul Mark Sandler BridgeTower Media Newswires The year is 4300. Defendants on appeal are convicted of murder, sentenced to hang. They seek reversal from the Supreme Court of Newgarth. (“The Case of the Speluncean Explorers,” Lon Fuller, Vol. 62, Harvard Law Review 616 (1949).) Consider yourself the sixth judge deciding the case. Let’s review the facts: Five men ...

