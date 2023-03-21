Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery (access required)

Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 21, 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teacher who was shot and wounded by her 6-year-old student said she has had four surgeries and is going through a challenging recovery. Speaking publicly for the first time since the Jan. 6 shooting, first-grade teacher Abby Zwerner said during an exclusive interview with NBC's Savannah Guthrie that she has ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo