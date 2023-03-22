Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Headlines / Senators want governor to name comptroller after $3.5B error (access required)

Senators want governor to name comptroller after $3.5B error (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 22, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The legislative fallout over a $3.5 billion accounting blunder by South Carolina's comptroller general took a new turn Tuesday as lawmakers moved to make his job a gubernatorial appointment instead of an elected position. A Senate subcommittee unanimously advanced a constitutional amendment allowing the governor to nominate the official for Senate approval. ...

