Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Ex-judge rejects free speech defense in Project Veritas case (access required)

Ex-judge rejects free speech defense in Project Veritas case (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2023

NEW YORK (AP) — The First Amendment protection for journalists should not keep prosecutors from seeing most evidence gathered in a probe of people connected to conservative group Project Veritas, a former federal judge appointed to the case said in a report Tuesday. Barbara Jones told U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres that she recommends letting prosecutors ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo