Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Murdaugh trial gives unsolved death investigation a boost (access required)

Murdaugh trial gives unsolved death investigation a boost (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A mother whose son was found dead in the middle of a South Carolina road eight years ago is opening a private investigation into his death after raising almost $90,000 amid the publicity surrounding the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh. There is no current evidence linking Stephen Smith's death to the Murdaugh ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo