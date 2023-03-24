Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Pennsylvania judge dismisses latest GOP mail ballot lawsuit (access required)

Pennsylvania judge dismisses latest GOP mail ballot lawsuit (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 24, 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit filed by the Republican National Committee that had sought to prevent counties from helping voters ensure their ballots count by fixing minor, technical deficiencies on mail-in ballot envelopes. The judge said county courts, not a statewide court, have jurisdiction. The lawsuit, filed in the statewide ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo