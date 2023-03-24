Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / South Carolina’s top accountant to resign after $3.5B error (access required)

South Carolina’s top accountant to resign after $3.5B error (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 24, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's embattled top accountant will step down next month after a $3.5 billion error in the year-end financial report he oversaw, according to a resignation letter written Thursday that was obtained by The Associated Press. Republican Comptroller General Richard Eckstrom's decision to leave the post he has held for 20 years ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo