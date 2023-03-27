Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Doctor charged with murder in Florida lawyer disappearance (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 27, 2023

A Tampa-area plastic surgeon has been charged with murder, accused of killing a lawyer missing since last week from a firm that represents former co-workers the doctor has been suing in a business dispute. Largo police arrested Dr. Tomasz Kosowski on a first-degree murder charge on Saturday in the disappearance of Steven Cozzi, who was last ...

