New Fourth Circuit Clerk of Court named (access required)

New Fourth Circuit Clerk of Court named

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff March 27, 2023

Chief Judge Roger L. Gregory of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has announced the selection of new clerk of court. Chief Deputy Clerk Nwamaka C. Anowi, who has more than 15 years of administrative and management experience in public service, will take over as the next clerk of court on Sept. 1, when current ...

