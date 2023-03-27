Rikard & Protopapas expands to Charleston; Lindsay Johnson joins practice (Sponsored)

Rikard & Protopapas LLC, a Columbia-based law firm, today announced it is opening a new office in Charleston, South Carolina to better meet the needs of its growing practice. The firm also announces that attorney Lindsay Johnson has joined the firm and will serve clients in the Charleston office.

Opening a new location allows the firm to sustain the rapid growth that it has experienced over the past few years as its personal injury practice grows. The Charleston office is located at 10 Shem Drive, Suite 200, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 and can be contacted at 843-408-1054.

“Expanding to Charleston allows us the opportunity to better serve our clients throughout the Lowcountry and across the state. We are happy to have Lindsay on board to help us achieve our firm’s growth and development objectives,” said Robert Rikard.

Johnson brings a decade of experience to the team and has worked for some of the state’s largest personal injury firms. As a Charleston native, she looks forward to continuing to support members of her home community.

“I was honored to be approached by such a reputable firm and to be included in their expansion plans,” said Lindsay Johnson. “I have dedicated my career to serving injured clients in my hometown and to be able to continue to do so as a part of Rikard and Protopapas is a great privilege.”

Both offices will handle a variety of significant personal injury cases including medical malpractice, nursing home abuse, automobile and motorcycle accidents, investment losses, and tractor trailer trucking accidents. The firm looks forward to welcoming clients, new and old, to its new office.

About Rikard & Protopapas

Established in 2010, Rikard & Protopapas, LLC serves clients at a local and national level with offices in Columbia and Charleston, South Carolina. They handle cases for individuals, businesses, and families in the areas of investment losses, complex business litigation, medical malpractice, nursing home negligence, car and trucking accidents, insurance coverage disputes, and significant personal injury. Visit their website at rplegalgroup.com to learn more about the firm.