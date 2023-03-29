Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Boy Scouts’ $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan upheld by judge (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 29, 2023

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan for the Boy Scouts of America has been upheld by a federal judge, clearing an important hurdle in the legal challenge by certain insurance companies and dissenting sex abuse survivors. The plan would let the Texas-based organization keep operating while it compensates tens of thousands of men ...

