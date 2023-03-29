Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Georgia bill is latest GOP effort targeting prosecutors (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 29, 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — A new Georgia commission to discipline and remove wayward prosecutors would be the latest move nationwide to ratchet up oversight on what Republicans see as "woke prosecutors" who aren't doing enough to fight crime. The Georgia House voted 97-77 on Monday for Senate Bill 92 to create the commission. The Senate later sent ...

