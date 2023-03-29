Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Yavapai County judge has cases reassigned after a DUI arrest (access required)

Yavapai County judge has cases reassigned after a DUI arrest (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 29, 2023

PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has ruled that all cases currently assigned to a Yavapai County Superior Court judge recently arrested on suspicion of extreme DUI will be reassigned to other judges. The high court also said the Commission on Judicial Conduct will conduct any investigation it believes appropriate involving Celé Hancock, who ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo