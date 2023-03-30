Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / 4th Circuit upholds $730K award to Black Secret Service agent illegally detained in Md. (access required)

4th Circuit upholds $730K award to Black Secret Service agent illegally detained in Md. (access required)

By: Steve Lash March 30, 2023

A federal appeals court Wednesday upheld a jury’s $730,000 award to a Black Secret Service agent unconstitutionally detained by two white U.S. Park Police officers during a traffic stop as he waited to accompany a Cabinet secretary’s motorcade in Maryland. The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed that Gerald Ferreyra and Brian Phillips violated Nathaniel ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo