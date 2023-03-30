Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
TIPPING THE SCALES:Female attorneys in the Carolinas are closing the gender parity gap — but work remains (access required)

By: Haviland Stewart March 30, 2023

In 1970, Victoria Eslinger, a first-year law student at the University of South Carolina, approached a Senate clerk with her application to serve as a page.  “He leaned down and looked at me and said, ‘Well, you're a girl,’ and I said, ‘Yes sir,’” Eslinger said. “He said, ‘Well, we don't hire girls. If you were ...

