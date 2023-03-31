Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Court to weigh Baldwin codefendant’s plea on weapons charge (access required)

Court to weigh Baldwin codefendant’s plea on weapons charge (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 31, 2023

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to resolve a weapons-related charge Friday against a codefendant in the case against actor Alec Baldwin for the fatal 2021 shooting of a cinematographer on a movie set. Prosecutors announced in January a proposed plea agreement with safety coordinator and assistant director David Halls regarding his responsibilities ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo