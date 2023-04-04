Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Louisiana man on death row (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 4, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear an appeal from a Louisiana death row inmate seeking a new sentencing hearing, over a dissent from the three liberal justices. The court turned away David Brown, who was convicted of killing a prison guard, Capt. David Knapps, during a 1999 escape attempt from the ...

