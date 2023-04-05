Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Push returns for SC to add hate crime law  (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 5, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker who called the late pastor of Emanuel AME Church a friend is continuing his push to make South Carolina the 49th state with a hate crime law.  After an avowed white supremacist murdered nine members of the oldest African Methodist Episcopal church in the U.S. South in 2015, Rep. ...

