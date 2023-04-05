Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Union alleges neglect in South Carolina safety inspections (access required)

Union alleges neglect in South Carolina safety inspections (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 5, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina agency tasked with ensuring occupational safety is accused of racial discrimination by failing to routinely inspect disproportionately Black workplaces in a federal complaint backed by a new union that seeks to boost labor organizing across the South. The civil rights complaint filed Tuesday marks an escalation of the efforts ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo