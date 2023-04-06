Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Arizona Supreme Court rejects bid to reschedule execution (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 6, 2023

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court declined Wednesday to reschedule an execution initially set for this week that looked unlikely to be carried out after Gov. Katie Hobbs' office said the state wasn't prepared to enforce the death penalty. In an order, the court rejected setting a May 1 execution date for prisoner Aaron Gunches ...

