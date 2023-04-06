Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Company liable for tainted eyewash

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 6, 2023

By Nick Hurston  The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has affirmed a products liability and warranty judgment obtained by a non-profit eye bank against two suppliers of eyewash that was later revealed to be contaminated, rendering any recovered tissue unusable.  The district court rejected the suppliers’ arguments — one said it was merely a “distributor” rather ...

