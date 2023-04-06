Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Connecticut woman shot by officer gets $1.1M settlement (access required)

Connecticut woman shot by officer gets $1.1M settlement (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 6, 2023

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman who was seriously injured when a police officer opened fire on her and her boyfriend as they sat in a car unarmed has settled a lawsuit over the shooting for about $1.1 million. Stephanie Washington was struck four times when Hamden officer Devin Eaton fired 13 bullets at the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo