New antitrust lawsuit against NCAA seeks millions in damages (access required)

New antitrust lawsuit against NCAA seeks millions in damages (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 6, 2023

The attorneys who beat the NCAA in the Supreme Court have filed a new class-action antitrust lawsuit against the association and the five wealthiest college sports conferences that seeks millions of dollars in damages for thousands of athletes. The case was filed Tuesday — the day after the NCAA Tournament concluded — in the Northern District ...

