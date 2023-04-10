Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion (access required)

Competing abortion pill rulings sow broad alarm, confusion (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 10, 2023

Emma Hernandez is defiant even if she fears what may come in the latest stage of the nation's fight over abortion: a widening prohibition to safe and legal ways to end unwanted pregnancies, including access to abortion pills. Competing rulings by two federal judges over the availability of the abortion drug mifepristone are sowing alarm and ...

