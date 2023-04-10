Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press April 10, 2023

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Two women who sued the Springfield school district over having to undergo mandatory racial equity training have been ordered to pay the district's legal fees. U.S. District Judge Douglas Harpool ordered Jennifer Lumley and Brooke Henderson to pay the district $312,869 in legal fees, The Springfield News-Leader reported. Harpool ruled against the women ...

