Livestreaming police stop constitutionally protected  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 10, 2023

By Jason Boleman  A federal court declared a town’s ban on livestreaming certain interactions may not survive First Amendment scrutiny, and that a plaintiff who was barred from livestreaming an interaction due to the policy “plausibly alleged” a constitutional violation.  “Defendants have thus far failed to establish that the alleged livestreaming policy is sufficiently grounded in, and ...

