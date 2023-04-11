Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / DarrowEverett Acquires Rampart Law Group to Further Strengthen Work in Renewables (access required)

DarrowEverett Acquires Rampart Law Group to Further Strengthen Work in Renewables (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 11, 2023

PROVIDENCE, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- As part of its continued strategic growth plan, DarrowEverett LLP has acquired Massachusetts-based Rampart Law Group LLC — a move that further strengthens DarrowEverett's commitment to serving businesses in the renewable energy industry and adds further value to the firm's offerings in private wealth services and tax matters. "We understand the importance of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo