Home / Top Legal News / Hackers see law firms as high-value targets, say experts  (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires April 11, 2023

By Chloe Murdock   [email protected] The privileged information clients share with attorneys amounts to a treasure trove for hackers.  Two threat campaigns, one spreading a malware called GootLoader and the other SocGholish, targeted seven law firms in the first few months of 2023, according to global cybersecurity solutions provider eSentire’s Threat Response Unit, which blocked the attacks.  The GootLoader campaign ...

