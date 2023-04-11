Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Uncategorized / Judges block Tennessee move to cut Nashville council in half (access required)

Judges block Tennessee move to cut Nashville council in half (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 11, 2023

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Democratic-leaning city of Nashville's Metropolitan Council will get to keep all 40 of its seats for now, under a temporary decision issued Monday by three state judges. The ruling stymies an effort by state Republican lawmakers to cut the council in half after it blocked the the 2024 Republican National ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo