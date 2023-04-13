Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Opinion Digests / Civil Practice / Civil Practice – Personal Jurisdiction – Georgia Bank – Relocated Plaintiff – Discovery (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 13, 2023

Since plaintiff did not move to South Carolina until after his dealings with defendant – a Georgia bank – the bank’s dealings with plaintiff do not give South Carolina’s courts personal jurisdiction over the bank. The bank’s responses to plaintiff’s discovery requests do not change this outcome. We affirm the circuit court’s grant of the bank’s ...

