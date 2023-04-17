Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / $5.4M settlement reached after motorcycle passenger killed in collision (access required)

$5.4M settlement reached after motorcycle passenger killed in collision (access required)

By: S.C. Lawyers Weekly staff April 17, 2023

Action: Motor vehicle negligence Amount: $5.403 million Injuries alleged: Death Case name: Withheld Court/case no.: Withheld Jury and/or judge: N/A (mediated by Kip Darwin) Date of settlement: Feb. 9, 2023 Demand: $5.403 million Highest offer: $5.403 million Attorneys for plaintiff: Cooper Wilson and Mullins McLeod, of McLeod Law Group, Charleston; Shaun Kent of Kent Law Firm, Charleston Attorney(s) for defense: Withheld The plaintiff was a passenger ...

