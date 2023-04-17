Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence (access required)

Inmate stuck on US death row despite vacated death sentence (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 17, 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — When the U.S. prisons director visited the penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, this past week, she stopped by the federal death row where Bruce Webster is in a solitary, 12-by-7 foot cell, 23 hours a day. Webster's not supposed to be there. A federal judge in Indiana ruled in 2019 that the 49-year-old ...

