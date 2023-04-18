Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Fox News-Dominion libel case set to begin after brief delay (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 18, 2023

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — The Delaware judge overseeing a voting machine company's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News delayed the opening of the trial Monday, raising the prospect that the two sides might attempt to settle before the eagerly watched case goes before a jury. Superior Court Judge Eric Davis suggested the sides try to ...

