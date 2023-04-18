Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Judge ends Hartford police consent decree despite concerns (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 18, 2023

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A judge has ended the nearly 50 years of federal oversight of police in Hartford, Connecticut, despite continued concerns the department still has not hired enough minority officers to reflect the city's large Black and Hispanic populations. U.S. District Judge Kari Dooley in Bridgeport issued a 10-page ruling late Friday saying the ...

