Soundgarden, Chris Cornell's widow settle recordings lawsuit (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 18, 2023

The widow of singer Chris Cornell and his former bandmates in Soundgarden said Monday that they have resolved her lawsuit against them, clearing the way for the release of the band's final recordings more than five years after his death. Vicky Cornell sued Soundgarden in federal court in 2019 over royalties from recordings her husband had ...

