California could protect sex assault victims facing lawsuits (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 21, 2023

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers voted Thursday to protect sexual assault survivors from retaliatory lawsuits, years after a former state lawmaker sued a woman over her sexual misconduct allegations against him. Supporters of the legislation hope it will counteract efforts to silence victims. The bill, which passed overwhelmingly in the Assembly with bipartisan support, would make ...

