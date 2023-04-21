Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Quinn Sr. gets 18 months home detention in corruption case (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 21, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Richard Quinn Sr., a longtime political consultant to a number of high-profile Republicans in South Carolina, has pleaded guilty to lying to a grand jury and been sentenced to 18 months of home detention. Quinn entered an Alford plea to four counts of perjury and two counts of obstruction of justice on ...

