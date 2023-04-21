Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / News Elsewhere / Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports (access required)

Roberts asked to testify on court ethics amid Thomas reports (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 21, 2023

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate Judiciary chairman has invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify next month on ethical standards at the court, a hearing that would undoubtedly focus on business transactions and travel involving Justice Clarence Thomas. Sen. Richard Durbin, D-Ill., said that there has been a "steady stream of revelations" regarding Supreme Court justices ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2023 South Carolina Lawyers Weekly
130 N. McDowell Street, Ste. B,
Charlotte, NC 28204
(800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo